Knesset members instructed to stay close to Knesset overnight

The opposition is continuing its filibuster in an attempt to postpone a vote on the Recommendations Law.

According to the plan, the marathon debate is supposed to continue until Wednesday, when the voting will begin, but the coalition fears that the opposition will decide to stop the filibuster and begin the voting in the middle of the night.

In light of this, the coalition leadership instructed all Knesset members to remain close the Knesset overnight Tuesday, so that they could be summoned when necessary for voting.