23:07 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Sderot Hesder Yeshiva - Part of city in calm times & under fire Read more 'They live & breathe Sderot; they're involved in everything in the community, from when there are quiet times to times of tension.' ► ◄ Last Briefs