Vandals spray red paint on Israel's embassy in Athens

Vandals attacked the Israeli embassy in Athens, spraying red paint all over the embassy building.

The attack took place in the early hours of the morning by a group calling itself Rubicon. The attackers arrived on motorcycles and escaped the scene on them.

Rubicon announced that "we identify with the Palestinians- a nation which has been the victim of decades of oppression. The Palestinians are being pressured to leave their land. This is low-grade ethnic cleansing which has been going on for decades."