Omri Casspi, the Israeli basketball player in the NBA's Golden State team, received the award of basketball player of the year at a ceremony initiated by the Israeli Ministry of Culture and Sport, according to a Ynet report.

Tomer Hemed, who plays soccer for British club Brighton, received the title footballer of the year, while gymnasts Artem Dolgopyat and Linoy Adhram received the titles sportsmen of the year from the Olympic Committee in Israel.