Peace Now blast Likud committee meeting on sovereignty

The ultra-left wing organization Peace Now responded sharply to the Likud Central Committee meeting Sunday which is slated to include a vote on a resolution to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea,Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

Peace Now said that "this is the price Bennett and the settlers are demanding for staying silent on the corruption. The true controllers of the Likud understand that Netanyahu is weak and force him to adopt the plan of Bennett and Smotrich which will lead to a bi-national state."