22:06 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Minister Hanegbi: Recommendations law unrelated to PM Minister Tzahi Hanegbi discussed with Arutz Sheva the Recommendations Law being discussed in the Knesset plenum Tuesday. Hanegbi attacked the left for "trying to create a virtual reality which doesn't exist." He added that "the recommendations law is not connected to the prime minister. Rather it is designed to properly define the borders between the police which is an investigative body and that is its authority and the Attorney-General and Prosecution who have the legal knowledge to decide whether in this case or that there is enough evidence to submit an indictment." ► ◄ Last Briefs