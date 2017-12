18:59 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Temple Mount caucus: Rabbinate must reassess approach At a conference entitled "The Rabbinate and Temple Mount", the Caucus for Strengthening Jewish Attachment to Temple Mount headed by MK Yehuda Glick and Jewish Home faction head Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli called for a reassessment of the Rabbinates approach to ascending to Temple Mount according to halakhah. ► ◄ Last Briefs