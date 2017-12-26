Weapon parts ordered online, buyers nabbed by police

Police and Border Police detectives gathered in a Jerusalem post office and waited for a suspect who had ordered parts of an M-16 weapon online.

The operation was the result of a sharp customs officer at the post office who revealed the attempted smuggling of the weapon parts.

The suspect, an East Jerusalem resident arrived and took the parcel containing the weapon parts and was arrested as he left the post office.

A search of his home revealed 60,000 NIS in cash. Another member of his family was also arrested for weapon smuggling.