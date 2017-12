During a rabbinic conference for qualified circumcisors Tuesday the results of a professional survey.

The survey of 501 interviewees revealed that in the last 5 years 98% of those who had a male child performed a circumcision. 86% said that they had no doubts about the matter and were sure that they would circumcise their sons.

The survey also investigated who the parents would prefer to perform the circumcision and the vast majority relied on circumcisors authorized by the Chief Rabbinate.