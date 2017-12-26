Yogev:Supermarket Law to apply to all local authorities

MK Moti Yogev(Jewish Home) referred Tuesday to the issue of the Supermarket Law and said that "Shabbat is a primary value and its observance in the public sphere is part of an agreed status quo."

He added that "the Jewish Home feels that our obligation is to act to strengthen the consciousness of Shabbat as a day of rest and to observe it in the public sphere as previously agreed while demonstrating consideration for the general public.

"We must act to legislate the Supermarket Law so that it will apply to local authorities which have violated the status quo and hurried to legislate by-laws allowing commerce on Shabbat. Shabbat is a national matter, not a local matter."



