18:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Channel 20 workers summoned to pre-dismissal hearings 150 Channel 20 workers received a summons to a hearing before dismissal as part of the closure procedure announced by the director-general of the channel last week.

