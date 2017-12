17:55 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Ashkelon: Pedestrian hit by bus, badly injured A 60-year-old pedestrian was hit a short time ago by a bus at the central bus station in Ashkelon. MDA teams transferred the injured man to the Barzilai hospital in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs