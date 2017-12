17:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Tevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17 Jewish Home committee to review Supermarket Law At a Jewish Home faction meeting which took place Tuesday afternoon it was decided that an internal committee headed by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel would review the matter of Shabbat in the public arena in the state of Israel as well as the proposed Supermarket Law.

► ◄ Last Briefs