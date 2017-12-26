Employees of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and supporters in their struggle against recently-announced layoffs are demonstrating in the square between the Knesset and national government offices.

11:08
Reported
News BriefsTevet 8, 5778 , 26/12/17
Teva employees demonstrate outside Knesset
