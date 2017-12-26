Liberman: Yes to tradition, not to religious coercion

Chairman Avigdor Liberman of the Yisrael Beytenu party has expressed support for the decision of mayors and local council heads to open supermarkets in their cities on the Jewish Sabbath.

Calling such actions in Givatayim, Rishon LeZion, Herzliya, Holon, Ramat Gan and other cities "correct", Liberman said. "Activity in the public sphere on Shabbat is a matter for local government only. Yisrael Beytenu stands alongside the chairman of the Union of Local Authorities, Haim Bibas. Yes to tradition. Yes to Jewish values. No to religious coercion."