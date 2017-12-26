Interior Minister: Shabbat bylaws are irrelevant

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said on Tuesday that local bylaws for opening businesses on the Jewish Sabbath that mayors are trying to legislate swiftly before the second and third readings of the "Supermarkets Law" are approved will not be given practical validity, since even today the Interior Minister has the power to invalidate them.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Deri explained, "Every bylaw goes through a 60-day process and at the end it comes to my desk for approval," telling the mayors, "Stop campaigning, you know very well who decides on rules of thumb at the end of the day." He said he expects the vote on the final readings of the Supermarkets Law next week.