Coalition chairman MK David Amsalem (Likud) on Monday night sharply criticized Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid and said he was "the most corrupt."

"He rarely comes here for one day every month. Why come to the Knesset when you can travel around the world and sleep in hotels? It's nice to skip from one capital to another, but that's not the point," Amsalem said during a debate in the Knesset on the Recommendations Law.