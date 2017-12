Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said on Monday that the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Suleimani, had promised him in a phone conversation that the Revolutionary Guards would stand by the Hamas leadership, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to the report, Sinwar stressed that Suleimani promised to provide the Palestinian people with all the means at the IRGC's disposal in the struggle for Jerusalem.