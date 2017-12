23:27 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5778 , 25/12/17 Tevet 7, 5778 , 25/12/17 Electric bicyclist injured in accident in Bnei Brak An electric bicyclist was injured in an accident in Bnei Brak on Monday evening. He is suffering from injuries to his head and limbs. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs