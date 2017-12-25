Report PM orders the renewal of legislation to tax JNF

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon have instructed the Knesset Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni to renew a bill to tax the Keren Kayemet Leyisrael (Jewish National Fund), according to walla!.

The two ministers claim the instruction follows JNF violations of an agreement reached last month to end a crisis over JNF repayment of debts to the government. The JNF pledged to transfer 1.8 billion dollars to the state over the next two to three years in exchange for withdrawal of the bill.

Senior coalition officials say that KKL-JNF did not meet uphold its side of the deal.