Interior minister named a notable of the settlement enterprise

Chairman Avi Roeh of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council presented Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on Monday with a citation as a notable member of the settlement enterprise.

Roeh said, "Deri has taken on a unique and important task in the last year - to establish the new settlement of Amichai, and he has done so in a way that could serve as a model for many other cabinet ministers," adding, "Deri is also accompanying us in the process of accepting another community to Mateh Binyamin, Ganei Modiin, and [with him] as minister of the periphery, we are privileged to be partners in many significant steps in which he promotes the geographic and social periphery in Israel."