As expected, Member of Knesset Yoav Ben Tzur (Shas) was elected on Monday to be a Knesset representative on the committee to appoint dayanim (Jewish religious-court judges) by a margin of 92-13 in secret balloting.

MK Ben Tzur was elected to succeed MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism), who resigned from the committee after being appointed deputy speaker of the Knesset. MK Revital Sweid (Zionist Union) will continue to serve as the other Knesset representative on the committee.