Fathi Hamad of the Hamas political bureau, received the families of Hamas prisoners on their return to Gaza on Monday from visiting their relatives in Israeli prisons, according to walla!.

He said that Member of Knesset Oren Hazan would pay a price for his behavior against them. He added that Hamas was planning another prisoner exchange deal similar to the 2011 release of more than a thousand Arab security prisoners for Israeli soldier Gilad Schalit.