18:05 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5778 , 25/12/17 Tevet 7, 5778 , 25/12/17 French children's magazine: Israel is not a real country French magazine Youpi, which is intended for children aged 5 to 8, has come under fire for saying that Israel is not a real country. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs