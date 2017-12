11:39 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5778 , 25/12/17 Tevet 7, 5778 , 25/12/17 New Zealand singer Lorde cancels Israel show over BDS AFP - New Zealand singer Lorde has cancelled a planned show in Israel after facing pressure from BDS supporters.

the Jewish state over its occupation of Palestinian territory.



"I've received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the rightdecision at this time is to cancel the show," Lorde wrote in a statement.