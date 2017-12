The Holon District Licensing Office is closed to the public today and tomorrow following a fire that broke out in the main electrical box.

The fire broke out at 7:15 this morning, when the first workers arrived at the office. As soon as the fire broke out, the electricity company stopped the flow of electricity in the Licensing Office compound, and firefighting and rescue firefighters were dispatched to the office.

They evacuated the workers and put out the fire.