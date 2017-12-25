PLO could declare Judea and Samaria a 'state under occupation'

Azzam al-Ahmad, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, said on Sunday that the upcoming meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Central Council will consider declaring areas liberated by Israel in 1967 as "a state under occupation."

Speaking to Voice of Palestine radio and quoted by the official Palestinian Authority (PA) Wafa news agency, Ahmad said the Central Council is going to meet in Ramallah before the middle of next month and will conduct a comprehensive political review of the peace process and the steps required by Palestinian Arabs.