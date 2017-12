Syrian army forces, backed by Iranian-backed militias, pushed deeper into the last rebel-held enclave near a strategic border area with Israel and Lebanon on Sunday night, Reuters reported, citing rebels.

The army and the Shiite forces advanced east and south of the Sunni-rebel held bastion of Beit Jin backed by some of the heaviest aerial bombing and heavy artillery shelling since a major assault began over two months ago to seize the area, the rebels said.