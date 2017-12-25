Activists to 'surprise' mothers of terrorists

A group of activists are planning to delay on Monday two buses which arrive at the Nafha Prison from Gaza every week and which carry women from Gaza who visit their sons, who are imprisoned in Israel over terror-related activities.

"We are planning to board the buses and explain to them in Arabic the need for reciprocity. It is inconceivable that they can visit their sons, while the families of our missing persons do not know what is happening with them," Yoel Marshak, one of the organizers of the activity, told Arutz Sheva on Sunday.