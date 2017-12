Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump should have called him before announcing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“We made our call to the U.S. and are continuing to. There’s no reason not to have a meeting with Trump. Of course, we will call again. I wish that Trump calls us too,” Erdogan said in Ankara, according to the Hurriyet daily newspaper.