Tevet 7, 5778 , 25/12/17 Peruvian President pardons former leader Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Sunday night pardoned the country's former leader Alberto Fujimori. Kuczynski's office said in a statement that a medical review showed Fujimori, who governed Peru from 1990 to 2000, suffered from "a progressive, degenerative and incurable disease." Fujimori was hospitalized late Saturday.