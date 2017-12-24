23:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Showers, snow and below average temperatures on tap Scattered and isolated showers are forecast on Sunday evening from most of the northern border to the northern Negev, tapering off during the day on Monday. A similar story for snow on Mount Hermon with light snow on the northern Golan Heights. There's a chance of rain in the Arava, Sunday evening, with a risk of flash floods in the east through Monday. Temperatures will be unseasonably cold. Significant warming will bring temperatures to the seasonal average on Tuesday under fair skies with slight warming on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Strong easterly winds in the north and mountain areas during the morning hours. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with additional slight warming bringing temperatures above average. More strong easterly winds are expected in the north and mountain areas, along with a chance of isolated light rain. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 10Celsius/50Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Haifa, Be'er Sheva: 15C/59F;

Golan Heights: 14/57; Tel Aviv: 17/62; Dead Sea: 19/66;

Eilat: 20/68