PM offers to be tour guide for Christians

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu posted Christmas greetings on Facebook today, saying, "I'm proud that Israel is a country in which Christians not only survive, but they thrive! Because we believe in this friendship among people. And we protect the rights of everyone to worship in the holy shrines behind me."

Netanyahu continued, "So now I have a proposition for all our Christian friends: I'm going to take, next year, on Christmas, for those of you who come to Israel - I'm going to take a guided tour. In fact, I'll be your guide on this guided tour! And think of all the places you can walk - you can go to the 'Jesus Boat' in the Sea of Galilee, you can get to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher right behind me. Any places that you want to visit in the footsteps of Jesus, and the origin of our Judeo-Christian heritage. So please come to Israel, next year in Jerusalem, and merry Christmas to all of you!"