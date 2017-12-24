Group to disrupt visit of Gaza mothers to prisoners

The Task Force for the Release of Prisoners and Mmissing persons plans to delay two buses arriving every Monday from Gaza to Nafha Prison, including women from Gaza who visit their imprisoned sons. Senior Task Force member Yoel Marshak told Arutz Sheva, "We get on the bus and explain to them in Arabic the need for reciprocity. It is inconceivable that they can visit their sons and the families of our missing people do not know what their situation is." He added, "Naturally, they are angry at the delay and tell us they have no connection with Hamas, but we hope they will send the message to Hamas."

Referring to the Israelis held by Hamas, Marshak concluded, "It is inconceivable that they can visit the terrorists in our prison, and the families of [Oron] Shaul, [Hadar] Goldin and [Averu] Mengistu can not. According to the Geneva Convention, we do not have to allow them to visit their sons. The Red Cross visits them and that is enough. We demand that they stop these visits as long as they do not allow us to visit our captives."