Employees of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries demonstrated tonight, in harsh weather, including under heavy rain, in front of Amir Elstein's house in Har Adar in protest of recently-announced layoffs.

Elstein has been a member of the Teva board of directors since 2009. The total shutdown of Teva plants in Jerusalem will continue tomorrow. In other facilities the company employees will hold information meetings during the day, disrupting ongoing activities.