Police complaint about guillotine at demonstration

Mordechai Benita, a senior activist in the Likud party and one of the leaders of the Jewish presence in eastern Jerusalem, filed a complaint with the police on Sunday for incitement to violence in the form of the mock guillotine displayed at Saturday night's anti-corruption demonstration in Tel Aviv.

Benita said, "Everyone has the right to demonstrate but it is inconceivable that he incite violence against the prime minister," adding, "I hope that my complaint will lead to the investigation of the lawbreaker who, 'surprisingly', is being backed and hidden by his comrades on the left." He concluded, "The time has come for the Israeli police to put an end to incitement under the auspices of the left and the sooner the better."