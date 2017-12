17:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Will Kahlon budge on the Nationality Law Read more Coalition trouble ahead? The head of the Kulanu party says he will not support a bill that defines Israel as a Jewish state. The Likud denies that he said that. ► ◄ Last Briefs