Jerusalem mayor: Our challenge is to keep Teva here

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said on Sunday, "Our challenge is to keep Teva in Jerusalem in its current format or in a different format, but as mayor, I also have to examine alternatives, if necessary, to care for all the workers and support them."

Barkat's words came after a meeting with the workers committee of the Teva Tablets factory in Jerusalem, which stands to be closed in conjunction with recently-announced layoffs to take part over the next two years. The chairman of the workers' committee at Teva Tablets, Itzik Ben Simon, said, "In our factory, we recruited production workers until 3 weeks ago. We're profitable."