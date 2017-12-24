11:33 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Indictment issued against soldier Ron Kukia's murderers The Southern District Prosecutor submitted to the Beersheva District Court two indictments against Haled Abu Joda and Zahi Abu Joda of the Bedouin town of Kuseife who were involved in the murder of soldier Ron Kukia in Arad a month ago.

► ◄ Last Briefs