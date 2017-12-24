The Southern District Prosecutor submitted to the Beersheva District Court two indictments against Haled Abu Joda and Zahi Abu Joda of the Bedouin town of Kuseife who were involved in the murder of soldier Ron Kukia in Arad a month ago.
Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17
Indictment issued against soldier Ron Kukia's murderers
The Southern District Prosecutor submitted to the Beersheva District Court two indictments against Haled Abu Joda and Zahi Abu Joda of the Bedouin town of Kuseife who were involved in the murder of soldier Ron Kukia in Arad a month ago.
