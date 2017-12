10:50 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Kahlon: right to demonstrate isn't right to incite Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon condemned the guillotine display at the left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv Saturday night. "The right to demonstrate is not the right to incite. The guillotine display at Rothschild street was a crossing of a red line. We need to let the authorities act quietly without political pressure, delegitimization and incitement in the streets." ► ◄ Last Briefs