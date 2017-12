10:05 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Rabid jackal found in Yokneam A rabid jackal was found in Yokneam in the Jezreel valley. The Health Ministry calls on all those who had contact or whose pets had contact with the affected animal or roaming animals to immediately contact the nearest health clinic to consider preventative treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs