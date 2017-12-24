Congress: Gov't assistance for hurricane-hit synagogues

The US congress approved Thursday a bill to provide government assistance to synagogues and Jewish communities hit by natural disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes.

251 congressmen voted for the measure while 165 opposed it.

The bill was proposed in the wake of hurricanes which hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, causing extensive damage to synagogues and churches which cannot get government funding for reconstruction as the law forbids direct support of religious institutions. The new bill would allow federal assistance for reconstruction purposes alone as this has no connection to religion.



