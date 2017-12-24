Police are checking into the mock guillotine which was held at Saturday night's left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv.
"The authority to open an investigation in this case is in the hands of the prosecution," police said.
|
09:41
Reported
News BriefsTevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17
Police may investigate mock guillotine display
Police are checking into the mock guillotine which was held at Saturday night's left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv.
"The authority to open an investigation in this case is in the hands of the prosecution," police said.
Last Briefs