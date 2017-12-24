Rivlin: Mock guillotine crossed borders of free speech

President Reuven Rivlin referred Sunday to the left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv Saturday evening.

Rivlin said that " a few years ago they spoke about 'Facebook' democracy and said that people are not prepared to go out to the streets. Today we see people on the left and right going out to the streets to express their opinions. People are willing to leave their keyboards and express their opinions.

"However the display of the guillotine at the Tel Aviv demonstration wrongs the demonstrators and the democratic right to protest.

"This is clear incitement which crosses the borders of free speech and protest and I condemn the statements implied by this display."



