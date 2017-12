09:29 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 70-yr-old badly injured in Nahariya apartment fire A 70-year-old man was badly injured after a fire broke out in his Nahariya apartment. MDA teams transferred the injured man to hospital suffering from burns over his entire body. Fire service investigators revealed that a gas leak had caused an explosion in his apartment. ► ◄ Last Briefs