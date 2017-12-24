Akunis:Police must investigate guillotine demonstration

Science Minister Ofir Akunis called on the president and leaders of the opposition to condemn the Tel Aviv demonstration Saturday night.

"The guillotine demonstration in Tel Aviv was a disgusting and dangerous show which crossed every red line. This was clear-cut incitement to harm the prime minister and I call on the president and heads of the opposition and on the leading media commentators to immediately condemn the left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv.

"Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh should order the opening of an investigation against demonstration organizers and against the holder of the mock guillotine at the demonstration on charges of incitement," Akunis said