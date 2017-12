09:18 Reported News Briefs Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Tevet 6, 5778 , 24/12/17 Mock guillotine demonstrator: 'I oppose all violence' Amit Brinn, the demonstrator who carried a mock guillotine at the Tel Aviv demonstration Saturday night wrote on his Facebook page that "I'm a pacifist who opposes any kind of violence. I have never used violence in my life and do not intend to do so in the future. This is how I educate my children and I ask those who interpreted my words or actions as a call to violence to stop doing so. Whoever interpreted them in this way was misled."

