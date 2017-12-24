Weather: Drop in temperatures, rain across the country

The weather Sunday will be cloudy with a significant drop in temperatures. Rain will fall in the north and spread to the coastal region. In the afternoon the rain will spread to the center of the country, winds will get stronger and there will be fog in the south of the country, with possible local rain in the Arava and flash floods in Judean desert streams.

Sunday night rain will fall from the north to the northern Negev. Snow will fall on the Hermon, and light snow is possible in the northern Golan Heights. Local rain is possible in the Arava.

Monday local rain is expected from the north to the northern Negev. The rain will taper off during the day, but there is still a chance of flash floods in the eastern streams. Temperatures will drop further and will be colder than seasonal. Snow will fall on the Hermon and light snow is possible in the Golan heights.

Tuesday will be sunny with a rise in temperatures which will be seasonal.