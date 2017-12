23:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5778 , 23/12/17 Tevet 5, 5778 , 23/12/17 Trump waves to Chabad hasidim Read more US Pres. Trump stops, waves to Chabad hasidim as they hold signs thanking him for Sholoom Rubashkin's release. ► ◄ Last Briefs