Pop star Lorde considering canceling Israel concert

Pop star Lorde said she is considering canceling her upcoming concert in Tel Aviv following criticism from pro-Palestinian Arab fans in her native New Zealand, JTA reported Friday.

New Zealanders Nadia Abu-Shanab and Justine Sachs, a Palestinian Arab and a Jew, wrote an open letter on Thursday on the website The Spinoff saying that Lorde’s scheduled performance in Israel “sends the wrong message.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)